Bigg Boss 18: Bharti Singh, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar make New Year special episode a laughter riot

Former Bigg Boss contestants Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar entered the Bigg Boss 18 house to promote their new reality show Laughter Chefs on the New Year special episode along with comedian Bharti Singh, adding humour and fun to the celebration.

Abhishek and Samarth received a warm welcome from the housemates. Abhishek, who also won hearts as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after his Bigg Boss stint last year, shared a hug with fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra. However, the reunion soon turned humorous when Karan jokingly labeled Samarth and Abhishek as the channel’s “nepo kids”.

Bharti Singh, known for her playful nature, kept the mood light with her teasing remarks. She couldn’t resist referencing Isha Malviya, a Bigg Boss 17 contestant and former girlfriend of Abhishek and Samarth. Abhishek, trying to dodge the topic, suggested moving on to other subjects. But Bharti playfully reminded him that she was talking about Eisha Singh, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18.

The banter brought back memories of a love triangle that unfolded during Bigg Boss 17 involving Samarth, Abhishek, and Isha. Samarth, who entered as a wild card contestant last season, found himself at odds with Abhishek over their mutual feelings for Isha. Their rivalry led to numerous heated confrontations, making it one of the most talked-about storylines of the season.

Abhishek then revealed that he and Samarth have reconciled. “Humare beech ek shaksh nikal gaya aur ab hum bahut close ho chuke hai”.

Amid the lighthearted exchanges, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey were nominated for eviction this week.