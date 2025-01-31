MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover to host new reality show ‘Rise and Fall’

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show will stream on Amazon MX Player

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.01.25, 12:09 PM
Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover Instagram

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is set to host a new reality show, Rise and Fall, marking his return to the television space after three years, he announced on Thursday.

Adapted from the British reality TV show of the same name, the one-minute-long teaser reveals that the show features contestants from various socioeconomic backgrounds, living in a skyscraper. They are divided into two groups — Rich and Poor.

“Rulers upar, workers neeche Par kaun banega sabka boss? #RiseAndFall coming soon, on Amazon MX Player,” he wrote on X.

The video begins with Ashneer’s voiceover of the world being divided into rich, who make the world dance to their tunes, and poor, who are forced to dance. Repeating his famous line from Shark Tank India Season 1, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover says, “Lekin kismat ka doglapan mujhse behtar kaun jaaanta hai?” (Who understands the duality of fate better than me?).

The video concludes with the reminder that the strong can fall, while the weak have a chance to rise to the top.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is yet to get a release date.

