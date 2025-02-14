Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel promises to offer an exciting blend of romance, horror and suspense

After the phenomenal success of their Durga Puja release Bohurupi, which received overwhelming praise from fans and critics alike, Windows Production has now given Bengali movie lovers yet another reason to rejoice with a new and exciting film to look forward to.

Windows Production has launched the first look poster of their upcoming release Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, on their social media pages. Directed by Aritra Mukherjee, the film is expected to traverse the multiple genres of romance, suspense, horror and humour, and provide a potent mix of thrills, excitement and entertainment.

Though the poster does not give any hints regarding the cast of the film, it clearly indicates that Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel will feature an ensemble cast of characters. Designed partly in bold colours and partly in monochrome, the attractively illustrated poster offers several clues about its theme, probable time period and treatment.

The hotel, which will probably be the principal setting of the story, is represented in the poster as an old colonial-styled heritage structure, with ornate balconies and arched windows. That romance will play a dominant role in the film is indicated by the brightly coloured foreground of the poster depicting a pair of young lovers. Dressed in classic Western attire of the yesteryears and locked in an embrace that suggests that they are dancing together, it evokes the mood of a typical Hollywood-style romance of the black-and-white era.

An element of mystery and intrigue is suggested by the inhabitants of the hotel who can be seen standing at the windows, their eyes either shut or gazing vacantly through glassy, pupil-less eyes. These young and old ghostly spirits who haunt the hotel suggest complex layers to the plot as each character appears invested in a unique story and is expected to contribute in interesting ways to the way the story unfolds.

Aritra Mukherjee’s fourth film under the Windows Production banner, Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel is expected to spring quite a few surprises in terms of its cast, content and style. With its screenplay and dialogues by Zinia Sen and Godhuli Sharma, Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel has a Christmas 2025 release date.