Beyoncé postpones January 14 announcement in wake of Los Angeles wildfires

Singer-songwriter Beyoncé has postponed her highly anticipated January 14 announcement in the wake of Los Angeles wildfires, she said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community,” reads Beyoncé’s post on Instagram.

In her caption, the 43-year-old musician added, “The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organisations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting with whatever you can.”

Beyoncé had announced the donation to fire relief efforts earlier on Monday. “BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires,” reads a post on the official Instagram page of BeyGOOD Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Beyoncé in 2013.

According to American magazine The Hollywood Reporter, the postponed announcement might have been about a new album or an upcoming tour.

The media outlet also reported that Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z own a home in Bel Air, Los Angeles. However, the couple are presently sheltering in Las Vegas with their three children.

Recently Beyoncé emerged as the leading nominee for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with 11 nods. The Jolene singer’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, secured her a spot in the album of the year category. The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony is set to take place on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, wildfires that ravaged the Pacific Palisades to Pasadena, east of Los Angeles, on January 7, have claimed at least 24 lives and destroyed more than 12,000 structures.

Numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and James Woods, have lost their homes to the devastating wildfires. Several others, such as Eugene Levy and Mark Hamill, have been forced to evacuate in the wake of the destruction.