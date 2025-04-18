Tollywood actress Ritabhari Chakraborty gets engaged to ‘Jawan’ screenwriter Sumit Arora

Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty got engaged to Bollywood screenwriter Sumit Arora on Thursday, she said on social media, dropping a set of photos from the ceremony.

“And I said YES to the plan of annoying each other and loving each other for the rest of our lives. Me and my Mr.Right are engaged,” Ritabhari captioned the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photos, Ritabhari and Sumit flaunted their engagement rings while embracing each other.

Reacting to the post, Bengali film stars including Koushani Mukherjee, Isha Saha, Sayantani Guha Thakurta, Sohini Sarkar, Mimi Chakraborty, Paoli Dam, Piya Chakraborty extended their best wishes to the couple.

Towards the end of last year, Ritabhari had dropped a series of photos with Sumit, sparking dating rumours on social media.

On Diwali night Ritabhari posted a photo on social media with Sumit. In the photo, Ritabhari was seen sitting beside Sumit. Though the caption was brief — a simple “Shubh Deepavali” — the image set social media abuzz.

Ritabhari, who started her acting career with the daily soap Ogo Bodhu Sundori, has made her mark as a force to reckon with in Bengali cinema. With performances in acclaimed films like Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, Fatafati, and Bohurupi, Ritabhari continues to impress both audiences and critics alike.

On the work front, Ritabhari was last seen in Mainak Bhowmick’s Grihosto. She recently reunited with Mainak for another horror drama Batsharik. She is also part of Dr. Biju’s upcoming film Papa Buka, a co-production between Papua New Guinea and India.

Sumit is best known for penning the dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Manoj Bajpayee’s spy-thriller series The Family Man.