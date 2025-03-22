'Standing ovations will stay with me': Bengal boy Biswarup Banerjee on his ‘Indian Idol’ journey

When West Bengal’s Biswarup Banerjee left Indian Idol judges teary-eyed with his rendition of Dost Dost Na Raha, he realised that he has come into his own as a singer. Dubbed ‘Indian Idol ki loop wali awaaz’, his unique voice made him stand out as one of the most memorable contestants of the Sony Entertainment Television show.

Biswarup, 29, a resident of Janai, a small town about 30 kilometers north of Kolkata, completed what he describes as a dream run in singing reality show Indian Idol Season 15 earlier this week. But it is just the beginning of his musical career as an aspiring playback singer, he said, opening up about his future plans in a chat with The Telegraph Online.

How would you describe your journey on Indian Idol 15? What were the most memorable moments for you?

My journey on Indian Idol was truly special. It allowed me to be myself and taught me how to perform under pressure. The most unforgettable moment for me was right after my performance of Dost Dost Na Raha, when Shreya (Ghoshal) ma’am and Vishal (Dadlani) sir came up on stage and hugged me with tears in their eyes. That was incredibly emotional and rewarding.

Singing in front of judges like Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah must have been surreal. How was that experience, and what feedback from them stood out the most?

Performing in front of such esteemed judges was nothing short of a dream come true. We have grown up listening to their music, and having their guidance was invaluable. Shreya ma’am’s feedback taught me the importance of expressiveness in singing while also staying grounded. Vishal sir’s insights were always on point—his constructive criticism pushed me to improve. Badshah sir, on the other hand, is the sweetest. His simplicity and positivity were truly motivating for all of us.

Which performance on the show do you consider your best, and why?

I believe my best performance was Musafir Hoon Yaaron. It’s a timeless classic, and I had the honour of performing it in front of Jeetendra Sir. His comment after my performance was deeply touching — he said that my rendition evoked the same emotions he felt when he first heard Kishore Kumar Ji sing it. That was a huge moment for me.

Your elimination must have been an emotional moment. How did you feel when your name was announced, and what was your biggest takeaway from the competition?

Elimination is part of any competition, and voting plays a crucial role as per the rules. However, what matters most to me is self-satisfaction. The comments, standing ovations, and appreciation I received will always stay with me. The biggest takeaway from Indian Idol is the immense love and support I have received from millions of viewers across the world. That is something truly priceless.

The reality show format can be challenging. What was the toughest part of competing in Indian Idol?

Reality shows come with their own set of challenges, and as contestants, we are mentally prepared for them. The key is to stay focused and not overthink. Our primary goal is always to give our best on stage.

Bengal has a rich musical legacy. How has your upbringing influenced your style as a singer?

Bengal has gifted India some of its greatest musical maestros. I grew up listening to them, and their styles have had a profound influence on me. My training in classical music has also played a crucial role in shaping my singing career.

What are your plans post-Indian Idol? Are you looking at playback singing, independent music, or something else?

Playback singing is a dream for every singer, and I will continue to work towards it. Alongside that, I have a deep passion for independent music. I have created my own music before and intend to keep exploring that avenue.

What advice would you give to aspiring singers?

Stay focused, never give up, work hard, and most importantly, sing from your heart.