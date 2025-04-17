Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman play a bickering couple in ‘The Roses’; trailer out

Searchlight Pictures Wednesday dropped the trailer for The Roses starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. The upcoming dark comedy is a modern reimagining of the 1989 classic, The War of the Roses, which is based on Warren Adler's novel.

The two-minute-24-second long trailer revolves around Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), a happily married couple with children. But beneath their seemingly perfect facade, Ivy's rising ambition clashes with Theo's struggling career, fuelling a toxic mix of rivalry and simmering resentment between them. In a chaotic, scary yet comical way, the two seem ready to go to any extent to get away from each other.

Directed by Jay Roach — best known for helming Meet the Parents and Bombshell — The Roses features Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoe Chao, Belinda Bromilow, and Kate McKinnon in key roles.

Roach has also produced the film alongside Michelle Graham, Ed Sinclair, and Tom Carver. Cumberbatch also takes on the role of a producer under his SunnyMarch banner, with Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke.

The original 1989 adaptation, directed by Danny DeVito and starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, became a critical and commercial hit. It earned a BAFTA and three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Comedy.

The Roses is scheduled to release in theatres on August 29.