‘Feels different’: Tom Holland on wearing new Spider-Man suit in ‘Brand New Day’

Sony Pictures on Sunday offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the first day shoot for Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

A one-minute-long video shared by the streamer offers a glimpse into Tom Holland’s first day experience as Peter Parker. In the clip, Tom shares that wearing the Spider-Man suit this time feels different, especially since it’s the first shoot where fans are present on set.

Holland also poses for photos with fans in the clip.

“Day one back in the suit. The story continues with #SpiderManBrandNewDay - in theatres 7.31.26,” Sony Pictures wrote on X.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige.

Feige recently revealed that the upcoming film will return to “street-level” stories — a Spider-Man staple in previous films and animated shows. He also noted that the approach brings Spider-Man back to his roots, following the events of No Way Home. The new film will focus on Peter’s unwavering commitment to protect the city from local threats rather than larger cosmic dangers.

Zendaya will reprise her role as Michelle Jones-Watson, popularly known as MJ, alongside Tom Holland. The film will also mark the return of The Punisher, the much-loved anti-hero from Daredevil, this time in Spider-Man universe.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.