Ileana D’Cruz and Michael Dolan welcome their second son, names him Keanu Rafe Dolan

Ileana D’Cruz and her husband Michael Dolan welcomed their second child – a baby boy – on June 19, the actress announced on Saturday.

Sharing the joyful news, Ileana dropped a monochrome photo of her newborn son, whom she has named Keanu Rafe Dolan. In the picture, the baby is seen sleeping peacefully, wrapped in a blanket.

“Our hearts are so full,” the 38-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, actress Priyanka Chopra extended her heartfelt wish and wrote, “congratulations beautiful”. Industry friends, including Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry, and Maria Goretti, also extended their best wishes to Ileana.

In February, Ileana had confirmed that she was expecting her second child. She had posted a photo of her midnight snack, alongside medicines, on Instagram Stories. The caption read, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.”

Ileana and Michael tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2023. Later that year in August, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana is widely recognized for her performances in films like Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and Happy Ending. She was last seen in Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s 2024 film Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.