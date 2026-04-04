Barbie Ferreira opens up about ‘Euphoria’ exit ahead of Season 3 premiere

Actress Barbie Ferreira has opened up about her exit from HBO’s drama series Euphoria after Season 2, revealing what it was like to watch the trailer for the third instalment.

The 29-year-old actress played the role of Kat in the first two seasons of the Zendaya-starrer show. However, she took her leave from the series after the second season and did not return for the third instalment of the series, slated to release on April 12.

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A year back, Barbie said that the exit was “mutual”.

“I think it was very mutual so it wasn’t just my choice,” the actress said on The Viall Files podcast. “There was just nowhere to go and I think instead of me just lingering around for nine months, I think it was best for both of us that we just kind of ended it there.”

Season 2 of the HBO series concluded with Lexi Howard’s (Maude Apatow) play inspired by her friends and classmates, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) turning his father Cal (Dane) in to the police after discovering a flash drive containing evidence of illegal sexual encounters. Rue Bennett (Zendaya) remains sober as she and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) appear to reconnect.

The new season jumps ahead five years. Cassie Howard (Sweeney) and Nate are married and living in the suburbs, while Rue is in Mexico, working to pay off a debt to drug dealer Laurie (Kelly).

New cast members joining Season 3 include Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch.

Additional new cast members include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Apart from Barbie, Storm Reid, Javon Walton and Austin Abrams will not appear in the upcoming installment. Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, died in July 2023 at the age of 25.