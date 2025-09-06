‘Bandish Bandits’ actor Ritwik Bhowmik to make big screen debut with ‘Abhootpurva’

Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik is set to make his big screen debut with the upcoming romantic horror-comedy Abhootpurva, the makers announced on Saturday.

“There are stories of incomplete love, then there are stories of one-sided love. There are stories of lovers who gave their lives, then there are stories of lovers who took lives,” production banner Not Out Entertainment wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the makers, the film is set in Agra in the 1990s and follows the love story of Abhay, played by Ritwik.

“Bathed in colours, brimming with cheer, Madness that echoes from Agra to Kanpur, Presenting the nostalgia of the 1990s,” the post further reads.

Ritwik shot to fame with the Prime Video series Bandish Bandits. He is also known for his roles in Modern Love: Mumbai, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Maa and most recently Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.