‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Avika Gor gets engaged to long-term boyfriend Milind Chandwani

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Milind Chandwani on Wednesday. Avika shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on social media.

In the photos, Avika and Milind were all smiles as they shared a heartwarming moment following the proposal. “He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)...and screamed the easiest YES of my life,” the 27-year-old actress wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the occasion, Avika looked gorgeous in a powder pink benarasi sari, adorned with silver zari border. Meanwhile, Milind donned an off-white sherwani.

Milind and Avika were in a relationship for five years. Avika spoke publicly about their love story for the first time during a podcast hosted by Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh in 2024.

“I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit,” she had said.

“So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical,” Avika added.

Avika’s colleagues in the entertainment industry, including Shantanu Maheshwari, Vardhan Puri and Amit Singh Thakur, extended their wishes to the couple.

Avika rose to fame with the 2008 drama series Balika Vadhu. She began her film career with the Telugu hit Uyyala Jampala in 2013. She marked her Bollywood debut with the horror drama 1920: Horrors of the Heart in 2023.

Milind is a social activist and a former Roadies contestant.