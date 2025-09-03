‘Nishaanchi’ trailer: Debutante Aaishvary plays twins with contrasting personalities

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray plays Babloo, an underground operative who plans to start a gang with brother Dabloo and girlfriend Rinku (Vedika Pinto) in the trailer of Anurag Kashyap-directed gangster dramedy Nishaanchi, dropped by Amazon MGM Studios on Wednesday.

The two-minute-49-second-long video features Aaishvary in a double role. He plays twins — the ambitious Babloo and the shy Dabloo. Babloo falls in love with Rinku and tries to woo her. Soon, their budding romance intertwines with Babloo's criminal pursuits.

When Babloo, Dabloo and Rinku attempt to rob a bank, Dabloo backs out at the last moment. Babloo is soon imprisoned, perhaps deceived by his uncle Ambika Chacha (Kumud Mishra), who also betrayed their father. As Babloo tries to cement his position in the prison, Dabloo strives to protect their mother (Monika Pawar) and Rinku.

Nishaanchi marks Aaishvary’s acting debut.

The official logline of the film on IMDb reads, “Twin brothers, identical looks but different values, face brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. Their paths weave through crime into a deeper story about human nature.”

Earlier, Kashyap revealed that the script for Nishaanchi was written in 2016. “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio that trusted me to do that, wholeheartedly,” the 52-year-old director told Variety.

Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is set to hit theatres on September 19.