Badshah defends his ‘make babies’ comment about Dua Lipa, calls it 'beautiful compliment’

After being trolled online for his “make babies” comment about pop sensation Dua Lipa, rapper Badshah has defended his remark, calling it a “beautiful compliment”.

The 39-year-old rapper landed in the crosshairs of netizens on Saturday for an inappropriate remark about Dua Lipa where he said that he would rather “make babies” with her than collaborate with her on a new track.

Defending his remark, Badshah tweeted, “I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai.”

His response to the trolling sparked a meme fest on X. Replying to his tweet, an X user wrote, “Never bro and especially not when you have children, ew.” Another social media user commented, “Beautiful compliment? To a woman who is already in a healthy relationship with someone? Isn't this called sexualizing a woman?”

From 3 Idiots to Chota Bheem, Badshah’s comment section is filled with memes about his controversial remarks.

Pointing out the patriarchal idea behind Badshah’s comment, an X user tweeted, “Ambitious of you to think your genes are worth passing on. Well what you did wasn’t compliment, that was harassment, that was disrespect.”

She further wrote, “I genuinely don’t understand why some men think the highest compliment they can give a woman is to say she’d be a great mother to their children. As if a woman’s worth or desirability only revolves around nurturing their legacy,” adding that the idea is outdated and lacks depth.

The rapper had originally shared a post on X with the caption, “Dua Lipa (red-heart emoji).” To that, a fan asked in the comments section, “Are you making a track with her bhai?” Badshah, in his reply, said, “I’d rather make babies with her bro.”

On the work front, Badshah released his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja, on March 18 last year. More recently, he lent his vocals to the song Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Badshah serves as a judge on the latest season of Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol.

Earlier this year, the Naina singer had landed in the crosshairs of social media users for shouting “free Samay Raina” during a concert in Vadodara’s Parul University.