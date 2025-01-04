MitronPolitan teaser: Badri Chavan, Shivangi Negi play flatmates in new TVF show

TVF has dropped the teaser for its upcoming series MitronPolitan featuring Badri Chavan, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Kevin Zingkhai, Vishwajeet Pratap Singh, Saadhika Syal, Shivangi Negi, and Praveen Kumar.

The one-minute-seven-second-long teaser, released on Saturday, showcases the fun, adventurous capers of flatmates from different parts of India living together in a metropolitan city.

“Big City, Bigger Chaos! Life in a metro city isn’t easy, but it’s always entertaining! Get ready for MitronPolitan — your weekly dose of laughs, struggles, and heartfelt moments. Are you ready to move in?” TVF wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the upcoming series.

Directed by Sahil Verma and Harish Peddinti, new episodes of the MitronPolitan will be released every week on TVF’s YouTube channel following its premiere. However, the release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Badri rose to fame with the web series TVF Bachelors (2016) and was a part of the TVF series Sixer (2022). He also appeared in the 2018 blockbuster horror-comedy film Stree. On the other hand, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia made his film debut in 2017 with OK Jaanu. He also featured in TVF’s Tripling (2016), Bisht, Please! (2017), Secret Superstar (2017) and TSP's Zeroes (2018).

Vishwajeet Pratap Singh is known for Baap Baap Hota Hai (2018), TSP's Rabish Ki Report (2017), and Prime Time with Rabish (2018), while Saadhika last appeared in the 2021 series Mystery Dad, and Shivangi starred in Soumendra Padhi-directed Farrey (2023).