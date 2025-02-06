‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actor Ram Kapoor opens up about his weight loss journey

After taking the internet by storm in December with his remarkable body transformation, actor Ram Kapoor has now opened up about his fitness journey. In a video he shared on social media on Wednesday, Ram spoke about the hard work and dedication behind his impressive fat-to-fit journey.

Addressing rumors about his physical transformation, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor stated that he has not used Ozempic, any other drugs, or undergone surgery to achieve his new physique. While he has no issue with others choosing these methods, he assured viewers that his progress is solely the result of hard work and dedication.

Flexing his muscles in front of a mirror in his walk-in wardrobe, he concluded his video saying that his transformation is ongoing and that he aims to achieve six-pack abs in the next 4-6 months, only through effort and discipline.

“Now do you believe me …?” the 51-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram.

The posts quickly sparked reactions from fans. “Amazing transformation, share your journey please,” wrote one social media user, while another commented, “You are such an inspiration, more power to you.”

In December 2024, Ram shared a photo with his wife Gautami Kapoor, revealing that he has lost 42 kilograms.

Ram last appeared in JioCinema’s musical drama series Khalbali Records. He is expected to star in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Ram also has a yet-untitled film with Ayushmann Khurrana and two shows for Disney+ Hotstar in the pipeline.