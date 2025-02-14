Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif attend ‘Chhaava’ screening in Mumbai theatre

Actor Vicky Kaushal attended a screening of his latest release Chhaava at a Mumbai theatre along with wife Katrina Kaif and brother Sunny Kaushal, shows a video that has gone viral on social media. Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend Sharvari also features in the video.

Shared by a fan, the video shows Vicky embracing the film’s director, Laxman Utekar. Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, attended the screening in a shimmery embroidered sari.

In another viral video, the actor along with his family was seen thanking the audience at a theatre.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta, Chhaava is based on the story of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film courted controversy last month following the release of its teaser which showed Vicky and Rashmika performing the lezim dance. The controversial portion was ultimately axed from the film following backlash from Maratha groups.

Chhaava has so far grossed Rs 15.51 Crore net on its first day for all languages as per Sacnilk, surpassing Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force, which earned Rs. 12.25 crore on Day 1. Chhaava is now the biggest Bollywood opener of 2025.

Based on the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and the background score is composed by A.R. Rahman.