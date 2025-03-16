Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter cancels shows in Kolkata, Siliguri, Shillong due to family emergency

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter will not be performing in Kolkata, Siliguri and Shillong due to an unforeseen family emergency, according to a statement released by THE festival, the organisers of the singer’s gigs in the three cities.

The heartthrob of the American boy band was going to perform in Kolkata, Siliguri and Shillong on March 18, 20 and 21, respectively, as part of his ‘Who I Am’ tour. He previously performed at Bengaluru’s Indiranagar Club on February 9.

“We are deeply sorry to inform you that the Nick Carter ‘Who I Am’ Tour, scheduled for multiple cities across Asia, including Kolkata and Siliguri, has been cancelled due to an unforeseen family emergency on Nick's end, for which he has to fly back to the USA urgently from Japan, as informed by his sources,” reads the press communique by the organisers.

“Nick has expressed his heartfelt regret and hopes to return to Kolkata and Siliguri soon. We shall keep you informed about any future updates,” they added.

In a video recorded at an airport, Nick said, “Hey guys, I just wanted to say that again due to unforeseen circumstances that I had to return home and I'm extremely sorry that I'm not going to be able to be there for these shows.”

“I just wanted you to know that this tour has been a place of just love and passion and it's just been the most incredible thing for me to be able to share my story through music and the Who I Am tour. I just want to thank you so much for still being the best fans in the world and I hope that you understand but unfortunately I had to return home. But I love you so much and I look forward to seeing you all very soon in the future,” the 45-year-old singer added.

Nick began his solo music journey by releasing his debut album, Now or Never, in 2002. The album reached number 17 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold in the United States and Canada.

Following the release of his first solo single Help Me in September 2002, Nick went on to release two additional solo albums, I'm Taking Off in 2012 and All American in 2015. His recent single releases include — Stages (2025), Made for Us (2023), Superman (2023), Hurts to Love You (2023), Never Break My Heart (Not Again) and many more tracks.

Formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida, the Backstreet Boys celebrated 30 years in the music industry in 2023. The group consists of A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Kevin Richardson. It didn’t take long for record producers to notice them, leading to their first record deal in 1995. The following year, they released their debut album Backstreet Boys.

Backstreet Boys performed in India in May 2023 as part of their DNA World Tour. The concerts in Mumbai and Delhi were attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Benny Dayal, Jacqueline Fernandes and Malaika Arora.