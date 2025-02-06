MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd starts filming for HBO series ‘Half Man’

The six-episode series stars Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell as brothers

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.02.25, 04:59 PM
Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd Instagram

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has started filming for his upcoming HBO series Half Man, he announced on Wednesday.

“New content. Coming soon,” the 35-year-old actor-comedian wrote alongside a picture of him from the sets of Half Man.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture shows Gadd posing with a clapperboard, which mentions that shooting for the upcoming project began on February 3. Alexandra Brodski is the director, while Carlos Catalan is the director of photography for the show.

“Ruben (Gadd) turns up at his estranged brother Niall (Jamie Bell)'s wedding, acting as a catalyst for a revival of the last 40 years of their relationship,” reads the synopsis of the series on IMDb.

The six-episode series is co-produced by HBO and BBC. It is created by Gadd, who will also star alongside Bell, in the same way he did in Netflix’s 2024 hit show Baby Reindeer.

Baby Reindeer, adapted by Gadd from his autobiographical one-man show, follows the story of Donnie (played by Gadd), who becomes a victim of stalking by a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning). The seven-episode limited series dropped on Netflix on April 11, 2024 and debuted at the fifth position on the streamer’s Top 10 TV English titles list with 10.4 million hours viewed.

Baby Reindeer won six Primetime Emmy Awards including best lead actor for Gadd and best limited series.

RELATED TOPICS

Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer Half Man
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during BGBS: CM

Addressing the concluding session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, the CM said that 212 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent were signed across various sectors, highlighting the state's potential as an investment destination
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We are engaging with US administration so that deportees are not mistreated. No change in procedures

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT