‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd starts filming for HBO series ‘Half Man’

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has started filming for his upcoming HBO series Half Man, he announced on Wednesday.

“New content. Coming soon,” the 35-year-old actor-comedian wrote alongside a picture of him from the sets of Half Man.

The picture shows Gadd posing with a clapperboard, which mentions that shooting for the upcoming project began on February 3. Alexandra Brodski is the director, while Carlos Catalan is the director of photography for the show.

“Ruben (Gadd) turns up at his estranged brother Niall (Jamie Bell)'s wedding, acting as a catalyst for a revival of the last 40 years of their relationship,” reads the synopsis of the series on IMDb.

The six-episode series is co-produced by HBO and BBC. It is created by Gadd, who will also star alongside Bell, in the same way he did in Netflix’s 2024 hit show Baby Reindeer.

Baby Reindeer, adapted by Gadd from his autobiographical one-man show, follows the story of Donnie (played by Gadd), who becomes a victim of stalking by a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning). The seven-episode limited series dropped on Netflix on April 11, 2024 and debuted at the fifth position on the streamer’s Top 10 TV English titles list with 10.4 million hours viewed.

Baby Reindeer won six Primetime Emmy Awards including best lead actor for Gadd and best limited series.