‘Baaghi 4’ trailer: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt lock horns in bloody revenge drama

Tiger Shroff’s rebellious martial artist Ronnie goes on a rampage to avenge the killing of his partner, played by Harnaaz Sandhu, at the hands of Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist in Baaghi 4 trailer, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

Promising high-octane action and gore, the three-minute-42-second-long trailer opens with Tiger’s Ronnie wielding an axe and going on a killing spree against a bunch of villains.

Sanjay Dutt is introduced as the antagonist in the next scene. He walks through a church all bloodied up. Dutt’s character lives in a castle with his pet tiger and is also seen chopping fingers of his victims.

While Ronnie believes that the love of his life, Alisha, is dead, others tell him she never existed in the first place. What follows is a romantic montage showing the happy moments shared by the couple, before cutting to Sanjay Dutt’s villain holding Alisha captive.

Car explosions, slaughters and beheadings galore as the trailer — it has been flagged as ‘inappropriate for some users’ by YouTube — comes to an end.

Fans were all praise for the trailer. “That's called, REAL COMEBACK,” one of them commented. “Next level Action bhai,” another wrote on Instagram.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha, known for helming films like Vedha and Bhajarangi.

Also starring Sonam Bajwa, the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise is slated to hit theatres on September 5.

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016, with Tiger and Shraddha in the lead roles. The sequel, which released in 2018, starred Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside Tiger, and amassed Rs 259 crore at the box office. Baaghi 3, which hit screens in 2020, marked the return of Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Sia.