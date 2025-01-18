Azaad is a long-winded period romance that is also loaded with a social message

The concept of a period film set in a colonial India that has just started to rear its head against the oppression and tyranny of the British is one filled with immense possibilities for action, inspiration, historical importance and a great cinematic experience. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is enjoyable in parts, but does not quite deliver the goods. A film that has its heart in the right place, it has its fair share of great moments. But they do not sum up to create that magical synergy which is the mark of a memorable film.

A riveting, emotional adventure sprinkled with action, romance and thrills, Azaad has all the elements necessary to appeal to audiences who look for entertainment and wish to get their money’s worth at the movies. However, the feel-good film which ends on a note of victory and positivity, takes its time to build its story and steer it towards its desired conclusion. Its narrative traces how the poor villagers of Bhusar are finally able to settle a score with the zamindar and his son who have long used their power, derived from their servility to British rulers, to oppress their subjects. Developed around two romances, Azaad however never allows the romantic angle of the film to surpass its central themes of courage, self-discovery and social justice.

Whereas the unfulfilled love story between Kesar (Diana Penty), the unhappy wife of the zamindar’s son and Vikram Singh (Ajay Devgn), an outlaw, is defined in terms of trust, devotion and commitment, the romance between the much younger couple, the zamindar’s daughter Janki (Rasha Thadani) and the stable boy Govind (Aaman Devgan) is founded on friendship, cooperation and mutual respect. Debutant lead pair Rasha and Aaman look good together and show remarkable maturity that debunks their lack of experience. Their fresh, casual and understated chemistry is a welcome change from the usual fare dished out in typical Bollywood romances. Aaman’s confidence on screen is praiseworthy and it is clear that his performance is the result of sheer hard work and extensive training. Showcasing fiery spirit, physical fitness and fine horsemanship skills throughout the film, his performance definitely holds a lot of promise. Attractive, charming and a fine actor in the making, Rasha also impresses with her horse-riding and dancing skills, with her Uyi Amma number definitely set to be a regular feature on party playlists.

The songs of Azaad are the backbone of the film. They are effective in building emotion and atmosphere, besides contributing to plot and character development. Birangay and Ajeeb o gareeb depict the evolving romance between the young lovers. With its profound lyrics, the track Azaad hai tu by Amit Trivedi, Arijit Singh and Swanand Kirkire, outlines the growth of the unique relationship between Govind and Azaad, and is a motivational number that prepares the ground for the development of the film’s climax. Azaad, the horse that gives the film its name, is one of its pivotal characters — to an extent that it can be interpreted as the biopic of the majestic beast. His relationship with his two successive masters, Vikram Singh and Govind, is a study in unconditional love, loyalty, bravery and dependability.

Ajay Devgn’s performance as Vikram Singh is impactful though brief and Mohit Malik as Tej Bahadur, the zamindar’s son and the jealous and abusive husband of Kesar, also deserves mention. As does the motley group of villagers who reminded us of the rustics in Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, which was set in an almost similar time period. The horse-racing competition which serves as this film’s climax also recalls memories of Lagaan in the way the hero’s wager of winning or losing at the sporting contest was connected to the fate of all the villagers.

The women characters of Azaad have brought to the fore the other significant issues discussed in the film. Kesar and Janki’s portrayal as women who empathise with and support each other, and who take a stand against the injustices committed against them by their menfolk, is remarkable. Govind’s sister and grandmother are the other notable champions of progressive thought, courage and equality.

Yet, the question that plagues the mind of the viewer after watching the film is whether its story, which is both straightforward and meaningful, gains anything from its spectacular fight scenes, amazing stunts and daring escapades. What matters is its message of taking up arms for worthy causes only and to never lack the courage to fight against injustice. Ultimately what rescues Azaad from being just another long-winded period romance are its music and the talent that its actors bring to the table.