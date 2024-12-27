Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani to re-release in theatres in January

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is set to re-release in theatres on January 3, 2025, makers Dharma Productions announced on Friday.

“We are all screaming because #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani is re-releasing on 3rd January!🎬✨Save the date!,” the production house wrote in a post on Instagram.

The film, which follows stories of friendship, love and dreams, released in theatres on May 31, 2013. It also stars Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “The re-release date= 2 days prior to Deepika Pdukone’s birthday,” wrote one. “Everyone’s comfort movie,” wrote another.

Bengali star Neel Bhattacharya reacted with heart emoticons in the comments sections.

The movie won over the audience not only with its story but also its songs, which were composed by Pritam.

In 2023, Ayan celebrated the 10th anniversary of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, describing it as a “piece of his heart and soul”.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the second collaboration between Ayan and Ranbir, who are now working together on the Brahmastra film series. Their first project together was Wake Up Sid.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani amassed Rs 318 crore gross at the global box office.