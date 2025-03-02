‘Avengers: Doomsday’ concept artworks, featuring Doctor Doom and Star-Lord, leaked online

Concept artworks of characters from Avengers: Doomsday are doing the rounds on social media after a Marvel artist reportedly leaked them online. The pictures not only reveal the storyline of the upcoming film but also offers a glimpse of the characters that are set to feature in the upcoming MCU film.

The leaked pictures showcase a medieval-inspired world where Doctor Doom — played by Ironman star Robert Downey Jr — rules the world from this throne in Latveria (probably set in Battleworld).

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of MCU characters like Sheriff Strange and Yelena Belova aka Black Widow appear to be serving Doom’s will in the pictures. Doom also seems to have Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic in chains.

A closer look at RDJ’s Doctor Doom has also gone viral on X. The Oscar-winning actor is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release in 2026. Ironman died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame as he sacrificed himself by using the Infinity Gauntlet to defeat Thanos, which makes his return as Doctor Doom an exciting prospect for fans.

Another image of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes trapped in Doom’s lair is also circulating on social media.

Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, White Vision, Hulk and She-Hulk, and an alternate universe version of Black Panther are among the characters whose sketches have gone viral. While Peter Quill aka Star Lord relaxes on a couch with White Vision, Hulk and She-Hulk interact with residents in a village in Latveria.

Wong and Star Lord were joined by the Young Avengers — including Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Speed, Wiccan and Ms. Marvel — at a Game of Thrones-like medieval pub in one of the pictures.

“The art page of the current Marvel artists where these images were found has been nuked, but they are being endlessly replicated and spread across the internet at this point,” according to the US-based business magazine Forbes.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).