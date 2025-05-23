MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to re-release in theatres in October

The Oscar-winning Avatar sequel released on December 17, 2022, in theatres worldwide

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.05.25, 11:37 AM
A poster of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

A poster of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ X

James Cameron’s epic sci-fi adventure saga Avatar: The Way of Water is set to re-release in theatres on October 3, the makers announced on Friday.

The movie will have a limited screening in theatres for one week.

Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theatres October 3,” the official page of the film wrote on X.

Released on December 17, 2022 across theatres worldwide, Avatar: The Way of Water went on to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime collection of USD 2.2 billion. Only Avengers: Endgame (USD 2.7 billion) and Avatar (USD 2.9 billion) were ahead of this visual epic.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Memories flowing back.” Another fan commented, “It needs to be in #IMAX 3D.”

The movie features an ensemble cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to Cameron’s 2009 fantasy film Avatar. The events in the film take place over a decade after the first instalment. It follows the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his Na’vi wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children. They lead a peaceful life in Pandora, which is disrupted when humans reemerge in the alien planet. Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), presumed dead in the previous film, resurfaces to seek vengeance against Sully and Neytiri.

