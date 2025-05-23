At 85, Helen performs pilates, dances to ‘Monica, O My Darling’; watch video

At 85, veteran actress-dancer Helen is drawing praise from fans and fitness enthusiasts for performing pilates — a workout that requires both strength and endurance.

A video of Helen acing it in the gym has gone viral. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala originally shared the video on Instagram Thursday.

The video shows Helen performing a series of exercises, including pilates. Helen also did some dance steps from her popular number Monica, O My Darling.

“Hi, I am a girl of 85 and because of pilates and thanks to Yasmin, I will show you what I can do," Helen says in the video.

"At 85, Helen Khan is doing things most wouldn’t even try! From climbing stairs without a cane, trampoline jumps and dancing on Monica Oh My Darling—she’s just unstoppable. Living proof that pilates keeps you young," Karachiwala wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

Many fans lauded Helen's dedication to fitness and her positive attitude towards life.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “A huge inspiration to all women and men out there.” Another fan commented, “Incredible..this is awesome.”

Renowned for her iconic cabaret performances in Hindi cinema, Helen shot to fame with her dance performance in Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu from the 1958 film Howrah Bridge.