At 74, Bollywood actor Sharat Saxena is an inspiration to fitness enthusiasts

At 74, actor Sharat Saxena can give a run for their money to many young gym rats, thanks to his commitment to fitness and years of dedication towards a healthy lifestyle.

The Madhya Pradesh-born actor, who made his mark in Bollywood as the buffed up opponent of Mithun Chakraborty’s Shankar in the 1984 film boxer, has been part of several blockbuster films including Singham Returns, Fanaa and Ghulam.

In 2025, the septuagenarian continues to win hearts with his approach to fitness, proving that age is just a number.

Saxena often shares glimpses from his rigorous training sessions on social media. A recent video shows him performing an overhead press — a nod to his remarkable strength and dedication.

The actor’s fitness routine is packed with intense strength-training exercises, including bicep curls and hammer curls.

Born on 17 August 1950 in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, Saxena spent most of his childhood in Bhopal. In 1972, he came to Mumbai to become an actor. After initial struggles, Saxena made his Bollywood debut with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Benaam in 1974. Then followed Jaaneman (1976), Agent Vinod (1977), Kaala Patthar (1979), Shaan (1980), Pukaar (1983) and others.

Saxena is also known for his performance in films like Mr. India (1987), Krrish (2006), De Dana Dan (2009), Bodyguard (2011) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

To build core strength, Saxena also incorporates resistance band training in his workout routine. In one such video, he uses a band with a handle for bicep extension.

“Full range of bicep extension using bands with a handle. Great exercise. Try it. Easy to do at home or on location,” wrote Saxena alongside the video, revealing how he manages to work out even when he is away from the gym.

Another video shows Saxena performing French press to strengthen his triceps.

Beyond workout clips, Saxena often shares photos of his buffed up physique.

On the acting front, Saxena recently starred in Amit V. Masurkar’s 2021 thriller Sherni, Anees Bazmee’s 2024 actioner Naam - The Missing Identity and Sundar C’s 2025 Tamil action comedy Madha Gaja Raja.