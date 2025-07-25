‘War 2’ trailer: Hrithik Roshan’s RAW agent faces off against Jr NTR’s menacing villain

Hrithik Roshan’s RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal faces off against Jr NTR’s menacing villain in an epic showdown in the trailer of Yash Raj Films’s upcoming action thriller War 2, dropped by the makers on Friday.

“Get ready for the storm, the WAR begins now! #War2Trailer is out! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas Worldwide,” the makers wrote alongside the teaser on X.

The two-minute-36-second-long trailer begins with an intense voiceover by Hrithik, a soldier who is haunted by his past. He declares that he has vowed to live in the shadows all his life for his country. Jr NTR’s character, on the other hand, says that he will do the things that no one else is capable of.

Bullets fly, punches land with force, explosions reverberate and the two stars engage in brutal combat using sledgehammers and knuckle blades. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s character and hints at her sizzling chemistry with Kabir.

At first, it seems like Kiara is playing Hrithik’s love interest, but eventually, we learn that she is an army officer in the film. Her bikini shot shown in the teaser of the film, which went viral, also features in the video.

Tiger Shroff, whose character died in the first movie, finds a tribute in a photograph as Hrithik’s Kabir recalls his moment of valour.

Ashutosh Rana, who was a pivotal character in the first film, reprises his role and declares, "This is war."

The trailer ends with Hrithik and Jr NTR reciting a shloka from Bhagvad Gita, which was said by Lord Krishna to Arjun before the Kurukshetra battle as he braced himself for a war against his brothers.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming action thriller is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Yash Raj Films also has Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and Alpha in the pipeline.

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024). The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4.

Jr NTR last starred in Devara: Part 1 (2024), co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He has the film Dragon in the pipeline.