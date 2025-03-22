TVF announces ‘Aspirants’ spin-off series ‘Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story’; trailer out

The Viral Fever (TVF) on Saturday announced an Aspirants spin-off series, Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story, featuring Shivankit Singh Parihar and Namita Dubey as Guri and Dhairya, respectively.

Abhay Raut serves as the director of the series with Arunabh Kumar as the show runner. Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story is written by Abhinandan Sridhar, Gunjan Saxena and Sonal Sheopori.

The first episode of Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story will drop on TVF’s YouTube channel on March 25.

Sharing a one-minute-39-second-long trailer on social media, TVF wrote, “Dosti se shuru hui kahani pyaar tak kaise pahunchi? Guri and Dhairya were always there for each other but somewhere along the way love found them in the most unexpected way. Watch their journey in IKEA presents A TVF Original Series - ‘Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story’! EP1 Releases On 25th March.”

Produced by TVF, and created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, Aspirants first premiered in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favourite. The series follows three friends — Abhilash, Guri and SK — who are preparing for the UPSC exams in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar. The story delves into their struggles, relationships, and personal journeys as they deal with the highs and lows of their ambitions.

Following the success of the original series, TVF has produced two spin-offs focusing on different characters. In February 2023, SK Sir Ki Class marked the first spinoff, with Abhilash Thapliyal headlining the show. The series, which also starred Gagan Arora, explored SK’s role as a mentor guiding a student named Ashish through the challenges of UPSC preparation.

The second spin-off, Sandeep Bhaiya, premiered in June 2023 and became a hit among fans. It revolved around the much-loved character Sandeep Singh Ohlan, tracing his journey toward becoming a PCS officer.

Now, with Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story, TVF shifts focus from academia to romance, promising a heartfelt tale of love born out of deep friendship. The new series will showcase Guri and Dhairya’s journey from camaraderie to companionship.