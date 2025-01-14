Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ to re-release in theatres next month

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to re-release in theatres on February 7, the makers announced on Tuesday.

“This Valentine's, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! ❤️🤗#BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb,” production house Junglee Pictures wrote alongside a poster on Instagram.

The film, which explores themes of love, identity, and the complexity of relationships, released in theatres on August 18, 2017.

Set in the small town of Bareilly, the film follows Bitti (Kriti Sanon), an independent young woman who feels out of place in her traditional family. She discovers a book, Bareilly Ki Barfi, by Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao), which resonates with her and sparks her quest for true love. The story takes a twist when Bitti learns that Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), not Pritam, is the book’s real author. This leads to a love triangle filled with humour, misunderstandings, and personal growth.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “After watching it 10k times, including in the theatre, I will watch it again,” wrote one.

Penned by Nicolas Barreau, Shreyas Jain and Nitesh Tiwari, the comedy drama won over the audience with its relatable characters and refreshing storyline.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri, while Kriti Sanon’s most recent project was the Netflix film Do Patti.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently filming for his upcoming horror-comedy Thama.