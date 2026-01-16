Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman to announce nominees for 98th Oscars

The hosts for the 2026 Oscar nominations have been announced.

The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences on Thursday revealed that actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will announce the nominees for the 98th edition of Oscars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks is an Oscar nominee for her role in The Color Purple and was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the HBO Max series Peacemaker. She also recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Amazon Prime holiday film Oh. What. Fun.

Pullman is known for starring in several major films, including Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Thunderbolts*. He earned an Emmy nomination in 2024 for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for his performance in the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson.

He most recently starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried.

Voting for nominations for the 98th Academy Awards concludes on January 16. The nominations will be announced on January 22 at 6.30pm IST.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7 pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, India’s official entry for the Best International Feature category, has made it to the shortlist for the Oscars this year.