15 years of ‘Dabangg’: Sonakshi recreates iconic scene with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Actress Sonakshi Sinha recreated a scene from her debut movie Dabangg with husband Zaheer Iqbal, as the 2010 action drama completed 15 years of release on Wednesday.

In the video, Zaheer steps into the shoes of Inspector Chulbul Pandey — a role essayed by Salman Khan in the film — offering Sonakshi Sinha some money. He also delivers one of the film’s iconic dialogues, “Pyaar se de rahe hai rakh lo, warna thappar marke bhi de sakte hai.”

The couple keep fumbling while recreating the scene, leading to several retakes.

“And just like that… it’s been 15 years Hud hud Dabangg,” Sonakshi captioned her post on Instagram.

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Sushma Sunam, Dabangg hit theatres on September 10, 2010. The story follows a corrupt police officer who faces challenges posed by his family, gangsters and politicians as he fights to protect what matters most.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan under the banner Arbaaz Khan Productions with Malaika Arora and Dhilin Mehta under the banner Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision, the film also features an ensemble cast including Sonu Sood, Arbaaz Khan, Om Puri, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Malaika Arora and Anupam Kher.

A box office blockbuster, Dabangg grossed over Rs 221 crore worldwide.

The second film in the Dabangg franchise released in theatres on December 21, 2012 followed by Dabangg 3 in 2019.