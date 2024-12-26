Armaan Malik, the 'prince of pop', talks about an extraordinary 2024, and plans for 2025

Armaan Malik has had an extraordinary 2024. This year saw the ‘prince of pop’ shine bright with his versatility with tracks like Always and Tera main intezaar. The Telegraph caught up with the heartthrob on his fondness for Calcutta, performing with international artistes on the stage, welcoming a new pet in his life and plans for 2025! Excerpts...

What memories come to you when you think of Calcutta?

Calcutta holds a special place in my heart as it was the first city where I performed after my journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ Champs. The showcase at the iconic Kala Mandir is an unforgettable memory — being met with such warmth and admiration from the audience that night was truly overwhelming.

Beyond music, if there’s one thing I’m deeply passionate about, it’s food, and Calcutta happens to be my favorite food city in all of India. I’m a huge fan of Bengali cuisine and its incredible delicacies. I still remember trying Paturi Maachh for the first time — it left me completely amazed by its flavour and aroma. That experience truly deepened my love for the city and its culinary heritage, and it’s a big reason why I always look forward to coming back.

Let’s talk about 2024! It’s sure been magical for you so far…

2024 has truly been an incredible year for me professionally. From sharing the stage with Lauv and Eric Nam at Lollapalooza to performing 2step with Ed Sheeran, and collaborating with Calum Scott on Always, which we even submitted for the Grammys, it’s been a whirlwind of amazing moments.

Beyond the milestones, this year has also been one of immense personal growth. I feel like I’ve evolved more as a person in 2024 than ever before, and these experiences have really shaped me and prepared me for the next chapter of my journey. I’m deeply grateful for it all.

Talking of sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran, he mentioned on the stage how fond he is of you. How did the two of you build such a close friendship?

Ed is genuinely the sweetest superstar I have ever met. His humility, even at this stage of his incredible career, is absolutely unreal. Collaborating with him on 2Step has been such an amazing experience, but taking that collaboration to the stage in my hometown, Mumbai, in front of 50,000 people, was a moment that words can’t do justice to — it felt truly surreal. What really stood out during Ed’s trip to India was the amount of time we spent bonding over music, food, and life in general. What began as a professional relationship through the 2Step remix has grown into a genuine friendship and a bond I deeply value. It’s something I’ll always cherish.

This has also been a phenomenal year for India that hosted so many international artistes, like Imagine Dragons, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and so on… as a singer how does that make you feel? What do you think is the reason behind everyone wanting to come to India?

India has truly become a global hotspot for incredible opportunities. A major reason behind these visits and concerts is the rapid growth of our audience and the unmatched energy and fandom that exist here. India isn’t just another stop on a world tour anymore — it’s becoming a global music hub. With such a vibrant and diverse audience, the appeal is undeniable, and I believe this is just the beginning. The future of live music in India is only going to grow bigger and better from here.

We know you as the ‘prince of pop’, but with Echo, Always, and 2Step you could easily be called the ‘collab king’! What’s the key to the success of a collaboration?

I believe a successful collaboration is built on trust and synergy between the artistes. It’s rare to find like-minded musicians, and energies don’t always align in a room. But I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredible singers, producers, and musicians over the years, which I consider a true blessing. Collaborations don’t just happen — they require effort, understanding, and a shared vision to bring everything together. For me, the key to a successful collab lies in patience, mutual respect, and, most importantly, genuine friendship. When that foundation exists, the magic happens naturally.

Out of all the collaborations you’ve done, which one has been the most memorable?

Working with Eric Nam and KSHMR on Echo has to be my most memorable collaboration, probably because it was my very first one. When we initially discussed it, I didn’t know what to expect, but the experience surpassed all my hopes. It was incredible to see three Asian artistes come together, each bringing their unique musical DNA to create something we were all truly excited about. I also believe it marked a significant global moment, showcasing the power of cross-cultural collaboration in music.

We know about Handsome and miss seeing him, but how’s life as a pawrent now? Tell us about Tofu and the story behind his adorable name...

I wasn’t always a dog person, but Handsome completely changed that. He taught me how to love in ways I never imagined possible. The bond we shared with him was pure and unmatched. Losing him was incredibly hard— he was our first pet, and we didn’t know how to cope with such a profound loss. We’ll always be grateful to Amaal (Malik; brother) for bringing him into our lives; he truly transformed our family.

At first, we weren’t actively looking to bring home another dog because the pain of losing Handsome was still fresh. But deep down, Aashna and I always knew we wanted to adopt again someday. Thanks to The Anubis Tiger Foundation (NGO) and a tip from Aashna’s manager, we learned about a little pup in need of a home. The moment I saw him, the name Tofu just slipped out... it felt so natural, as if it was meant for him. His face just perfectly matched the name. And with that, Tofu found his way into our lives, filling our home with joy and becoming a cherished part of our family.

You dropped your own line of merchandise. How did that come about?

I’ve always dreamed of giving my fans a way to feel closer to me through something tangible and clothing felt like the perfect way to do that. Growing up, we’d see Western artistes launching their own merch, and now it’s exciting to see Indian artistes embracing that trend and connecting with their fans in a deeper, more personal way. With my merch line, ‘in the AM’, I wanted to bring that vision to life by creating products that not only represent my style but also appeal to anyone who loves quality and aesthetic, whether they’re my fans or just appreciate good design.

Aashna has been a massive inspiration and driving force behind this journey. As a luxury fashion influencer, she has an exceptional eye for fashion and aesthetics, which has been invaluable in shaping my merch. Her creative input has elevated many of the designs, and I’m truly grateful to have a partner who not only supports my vision but brings her expertise to enhance it in such a meaningful way.

How would you define your style then vs now?

Back in the day, my style was simple and straightforward; I always played it safe and stuck to the basics. Over the years, though, I’ve grown more confident in experimenting with different looks, incorporating unique silhouettes and bolder elements into my wardrobe. I’m glad to have found my personal style over time, and now I enjoy playing with colours, patterns and textures in a way I never did before.

Finally, what can your fans expect from your in 2025? Is there a bucket list that you want to tick-off?

I’m thrilled about the independent music I have lined up for 2025 — some of my favourite work to date. While I don’t have a specific bucket list, I’ve carefully planned my goals for the year and am determined to achieve them all successfully. Fans can expect an exciting journey ahead!