Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula says she met fiance Rohan Thakkar on an app 3 years ago

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor, who got engaged in New York City on Thursday, met her fiance, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, on an app three years ago, she said in an Instagram post, dropping photos from the ceremony held at Central Park.

“We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed. At exactly 1.15 AM India time,” wrote Anshula alongside photos from the proposal.

“I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales...but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. ️Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend. My safe place. My person,” Anshula concluded.

Anshula’s father Boney Kapoor extended his best wishes to the couple in the comments section of the post. “God bless you both, waiting anxiously for you guys to come back and celebrate the engagement in your hometown at my house,” he wrote.

Anshula’s sister Khushi Kapoor also congratulated the newly engaged couple. Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan Kunder, Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar were among the other celebrities who congratulated the couple.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to congratulate his sister. “My life found her forever... Here's to a happily ever after both u @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511. Missed Mom a little extra today). Love u guys,” he wrote, sharing photos of Anshula and Rohan on his Instagram Story.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor also re-shared Anshula’s post on her Instagram Story. “My sister is engaged,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

While Rohan, 31, is known for penning short films such as The Novelist (2016), Never Too Late (2016) and Nimbus (2018), Anshula, 34, recently appeared in the Karan Johar-hosted Prime Video reality show The Traitors Season 1, alongside 19 other contestants, including Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Uorfi Javed.