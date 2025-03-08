Arijit Singh teams up with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix for new song ‘Angels For Each Other’

Indian singer Arijit Singh has teamed up with Dutch DJ-record producer Martin Garrix for a new song titled Angels For Each Other, the latter announced on Friday.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of them jamming together, Garrix wrote, “Angels For Each Other together with @arijitsingh will be yours soon.”

Back in June 2024, Garrix had shared a picture with Arijit, hinting at an upcoming collaboration. In the picture, Garrix holds a guitar, while Arijit sits on a couch with a notebook. The duo was all smiles as they posed for a picture.

Garrix, known for hits like Bebe Rexha’s In the Name of Love and Dua Lipa’s Scared to Be Lonely, visited India in January to attend Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai. The musician couldn’t contain his excitement when the British rock band played one of his songs.

Last year, Arijit had a number of song releases including Raat Akeli Thi from Merry Christmas and Dil Banaane Waaleya from Fighter. His track Sajni from Laapataa Ladies went viral on social media. He also lent his voice to songs from Yodha, Amar Singh Chamkila and Srikanth.

Arijit’s Chandu Champion tracks Satyanaas and Tu Hai Champion struck a chord with fans. Towards the end of 2024, Arijit sang the Munjya song Tainu Khabar Nahi, Tenu Sang Rakhna from Jigra, Zaroorat Se Zyada from Vedaa and Hazaar Baar from Baby John.

Arijit, who recently rendered his vocals to the track Jaane Tu from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, performed in Cuttack as part of his India tour last week.

Previously, he performed in Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. He will perform in Mumbai (March 23 and 25), Chennai (April 27), and Indore (April 5) next.