MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 08 March 2025

Arijit Singh teams up with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix for new song ‘Angels For Each Other’

In June 2024, Garrix had shared a picture with Arijit, hinting at an upcoming collaboration

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.03.25, 11:13 AM
Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix

Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix Instagram

Indian singer Arijit Singh has teamed up with Dutch DJ-record producer Martin Garrix for a new song titled Angels For Each Other, the latter announced on Friday.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of them jamming together, Garrix wrote, “Angels For Each Other together with @arijitsingh will be yours soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in June 2024, Garrix had shared a picture with Arijit, hinting at an upcoming collaboration. In the picture, Garrix holds a guitar, while Arijit sits on a couch with a notebook. The duo was all smiles as they posed for a picture.

Garrix, known for hits like Bebe Rexha’s In the Name of Love and Dua Lipa’s Scared to Be Lonely, visited India in January to attend Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai. The musician couldn’t contain his excitement when the British rock band played one of his songs.

Last year, Arijit had a number of song releases including Raat Akeli Thi from Merry Christmas and Dil Banaane Waaleya from Fighter. His track Sajni from Laapataa Ladies went viral on social media. He also lent his voice to songs from Yodha, Amar Singh Chamkila and Srikanth.

Arijit’s Chandu Champion tracks Satyanaas and Tu Hai Champion struck a chord with fans. Towards the end of 2024, Arijit sang the Munjya song Tainu Khabar Nahi, Tenu Sang Rakhna from Jigra, Zaroorat Se Zyada from Vedaa and Hazaar Baar from Baby John.

Arijit, who recently rendered his vocals to the track Jaane Tu from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, performed in Cuttack as part of his India tour last week.

Previously, he performed in Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. He will perform in Mumbai (March 23 and 25), Chennai (April 27), and Indore (April 5) next.

RELATED TOPICS

Arijit Singh Martin Garrix
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Behind closed doors: Trump officials and Elon Musk face off in explosive meeting at the White House

Simmering anger at the billionaire’s unchecked power spilled out in a remarkable Cabinet Room meeting. The president quickly moved to rein in Musk.
Amit Shah in Ranipet,Tamil Nadu, on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

Take steps towards introducing a curriculum of medical, engineering courses in Tamil

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT