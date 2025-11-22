Indian rapper Hanumankind returns to the stage in Goa three months after knee surgery

Hanumankind thrilled fans with a high-energy performance at a Goa concert, marking his return to the stage after undergoing knee surgery in August.

On Friday night, Sooraj Cherukat, aka Hanumankind, took over the stage in Vagator, Goa, at Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025. He sang some of his classic hits at the concert, including Reckless, The Last Dance, Police At the Door, Rush Hour and Damson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his performance, Humankind addressed the crowd by saying, “Hello, Goa, this is my first performance after my knee surgery… But you see me walking those steps, baby. It’s been three months now, but I am so grateful to be able to perform with you guys as my first show after the surgery. Thank you for having me. I really appreciate it.”

The concert ended with an electrifying show delivered by Hanumankind, who also performed hits like Big Dawgs and Run It Up, leaving the crowd going wild.

The Indian rapper recently made his Bollywood playback debut with the Dhurandhar title track, which features Ranveer Singh in a rugged, buffed-up look.

The title track, Jogi, features vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur. Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja have composed the track, penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Inspired by true events, the film is reportedly set in the 1970s and 1980s and revolves around Indian spies.

Born in Kerala, Hanumankind gained international acclaim with his 2024 chartbuster Big Dawgs. The 33-year-old musician recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran on his eighth studio album Play, which also features Indian artistes Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla.