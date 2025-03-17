‘Don't address me as his ex-wife': A.R. Rahman’s wife says they are not divorced yet

Music composer A.R. Rahman’s spouse Saira Banu has requested the media not to address her as the ex-wife of Rahman as they are not yet divorced.

In an audio statement issued to news agency IANS, Banu clarified that they are still married. The statement was issued after Rahman’s hospitalisation on Sunday due to dehydration and chest pain.

“I want to tell you all that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife, it's just that we are separated because I was not feeling well for the last two years and I didn't want to stress him out...I request all the media persons to not address me as his ex-wife,” said Banu in her statement.

The 58-year-old composer was admitted to the hospital early on Sunday morning, his manager, Senthil Velan, confirmed. "He had dehydration and gastric issues," Rahman’s sister, Reihana, told PTI Videos.

Rahman, a two-time Oscar and Grammy winner known for films such as Roja, Dil Se, Enthiran, and Slumdog Millionaire, had also initially complained of neck pain, his manager added.

Following reports of Rahman’s hospitalisation, his son, A.R. Ameen, shared a health update on Instagram Stories. "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, so we proceeded with some routine tests. I’m happy to share that he is doing well now,” Ameen wrote.

Rahman and Banu announced their separation in November last year after 29 years of marriage.

Their three children — daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen — posted messages on Instagram Stories following the announcement. Ameen wrote, "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding."

Khatija and Raheema both shared a message saying, "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration."

In their joint statement, Rahman and Banu cited "significant emotional strain" as the reason for their decision to separate.

Rahman later posted on X that he had hoped to complete 30 years of marriage with Banu but "all things, it seems, carry an unseen end".