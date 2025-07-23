Apple TV+ drops cryptic teaser for ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan’s new series

Apple TV+ has dropped cryptic teaser for its upcoming original series by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

The streaming platform took to X on Tuesday to share a post that simply read, “Happiness is Contagious,” accompanied by an animated countdown timer pointing to a July 25 reveal at 3pm ET (12.30am IST on July 26).

While details about the upcoming show remain tightly under wraps, the series marks Gilligan’s long-awaited follow-up to Better Call Saul, and reunites him with Rhea Seehorn, who earned critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for her role as Kim Wexler in the Breaking Bad prequel.

Earlier this year, Seehorn opened up about the experience of working on the show in an interview with Deadline.

“I can’t wait for it to come out though,” she said. “Some of the stuff that audiences have loved about his writing where it’s really rich characters but also him playing with the idea of tropes and genres and tone, and switching, like injected humor in a very dark moment — in this new show, he pushes that to a limit that was both very thought-provoking and upsetting sometimes, and other times, so, so funny. It really swings for the fences. I had so much fun.”

Gilligan, who is the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the series, revealed that he had written the show specifically for Seehorn.

“She’s such a pleasure to work with, I wrote a show for her. I created this new show for her,” he said in February. “She plays someone who’s trying very hard to be good. She’s a bit of a damaged hero, but she’s a hero nonetheless”.

In addition to Better Call Saul, Seehorn has featured in shows such as Veep, Franklin, and Bash and Whitney.