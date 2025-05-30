Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed to compete in Karan Johar-hosted ‘The Traitors’

Popular social media personalities including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Uorfi Javed are set to compete with each other on the upcoming Karan Johar-hosted unscripted show The Traitors, set to hit Prime Video on June 12.

Released by Prime Video India on Friday, the two-minute-47-second-long trailer shows Karan Johar explaining the rules of the game to the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally launched in the Netherlands as De Verraders, reality show The Traitors has grown into a global sensation, adapted in over 30 countries.

Among the 20 participants, three traitors will be chosen by the show organisers and host. This trio will entangle the other contestants in a web of deceit and trickery. To escape eviction, the contestants must try to figure out who the traitors are. The traitors, meanwhile, will ‘murder’ other contestants, who will be eliminated from the game upon losing.

The Indian adaptation promises to be as gripping and glamorous as the versions that have captured audiences’s hearts around the world. The official description of the show reads, “The Traitors is a ruthless reality show hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. Here 20 players will openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize. Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayal everywhere.”

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, actress Elnaaz Norouzi, comedian Harsh Gujral, psychic Janvi Gaur, actress-model Jasmine Bhasin, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and entrepreneur Raj Kundra are among the other contestants on the first Indian edition of The Traitors.

New episodes of the show will drop on Prime Video every Thursday.