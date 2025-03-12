Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ to hit theatres in July

Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino will hit theatres on July 4, actor Ali Fazal announced on Wednesday.

“When love, fate and city life collide, magic is bound to happen!

#Metro… इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you,” the 38-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Metro… In Dino boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Ali’s wife, actress Richa Chadha, took to the comments section and congratulated her husband. “Amazing,” she wrote.

Metro…In Dino was previously slated to release on September 13 last year. It was later pushed to November 29.

“Follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film on IMDb.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, known for his successful collaborations with Basu on projects like Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos and Ludo.