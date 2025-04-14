Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Anupam Kher’s directorial venture Tanvi The Great is set to have its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, he announced on Monday.

“WORLD PREMIERE! Global Actor @anupampkher’s directorial venture TANVI THE GREAT ready to shine on the World stage!Making its screening debut at the @mdf_cannes, this is more than a moment, it’s the beginning of a global journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned as ANUPAM KHER STUDIO takes Tanvi The Great across the world, with screenings in Cannes, London, New York, Los Angeles. We are just getting started,” reads the caption to his post on Instagram.

The film’s screening at Cannes will mark the beginning of a global tour, with shows planned in major cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles, aiming to reach a wider international audience.

Several Bollywood A-listers, including members of the film’s cast and crew, are expected to attend the screening.

Recently, Kher unveiled the first-look teaser of the film. The one-minute-17-second-long teaser offers a glimpse into Tanvi’s world, presenting a poignant tribute to individuality.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans extended their best wishes and wrote, “This is fantastic. Best wishes and lots of love for this labour of love.”

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker also congratulated the actor in the comments section.

The upcoming musical marks Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair 23 years after his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish.

Lyricist Kausar Munir has written the lyrics for the film’s songs, composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

Produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios, Tanvi The Great went on the floors on March 8. Its release date is yet to be announced.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to be held from May 13 to May 24.