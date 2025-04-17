Anupam Kher, Kajol to receive Maharashtra government's Raj Kapoor Film Awards

Acclaimed actors Anupam Kher and Kajol Devgn will be conferred the Maharashtra government's prestigious Raj Kapoor Film Awards for this year, state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Thursday.

Kher has been selected for the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kajol will receive the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, he said. These awards carry cash prizes of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, respectively.

Renowned actor, director and producer Mahesh Manjrekar will be given the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, which comprises a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a memento, a citation, and a silver medal, he added.

Actor Mukta Barve will be conferred the Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 6 lakh, along with a memento, citation, and a silver medal.

The Lata Mangeshkar Award for Music, instituted in 1993, will be awarded to veteran Marathi ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale this year. The honour comprises Rs 10 lakh in cash, a memento, a citation and a shawl.

"These awards recognise the unparalleled contributions of artistes who have enriched Indian cinema and music. It is an honour for the government to celebrate their work," said Shelar while announcing the awards at a press conference held at Mantralaya.

The award distribution ceremony will take place on April 25 at the NSCI Dome here, he added.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the Department of Cultural Affairs will also organise a special musical tribute at Gateway of India on April 20 to mark 'Constitution Amrit Mahotsav' and the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

