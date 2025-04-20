Anthony Mackie reveals Chris Evans’s reaction to his ‘Captain America’ role: He texted me ‘good job’

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie, who took on the shield of Captain America in Marvel Studios’ latest film Captain America: Brave New World, recently revealed that Chris Evans sent him a congratulatory message after the February 14 release of the movie.

For the unversed, Evans played the role of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in three previous Captain America films and four Avengers movies. During the finale of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Rogers decided to give up on his superhero suit and return to the past to live out the rest of his days with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). He entrusted his vibranium shield to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who vowed to keep his legacy alive.

In an interview with E! News, Mackie said that even though he hasn’t met Evans in a long time, he received a text message from the former Cap, who congratulated him for his role. He said, “I haven’t talked to him. I just got a text from him saying ‘good job’ and that he loved the movie. I haven’t talked to him because we’ve both been running around. He’s been in, like middle Europe somewhere, working.”

At present, Rogers’s whereabouts in the Marvel timeline are unknown. However, he is expected to return to MCU in the upcoming films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in a role which is not disclosed as of now.

Evans sparked excitement with a surprise cameo as the Human Torch in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, fueling speculation about how he might re-enter the franchise. Will he reprise his iconic role as an alternate version of Captain America, or will he portray an entirely new character? That question has fans buzzing with anticipation.

Directed by Julius Onah and adapted from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton, Captain America: Brave New World follows Mackie’s Sam Wilson as he finds himself in the middle of a global conspiracy. Unlike Steve Rogers, Wilson lacks superhuman abilities and a network of allies.

Danny Ramirez reprised his role as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres in Captain America: Brave New World. Tim Blake Nelson also returned as Samuel Sterns aka The Leader, a character that last appeared in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas has joined as Ruth Bat-Seraph, a former Black Widow who is now a high-ranking US government official.