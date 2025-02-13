‘Captain America: Brave New World’: Anthony Mackie gets a thumbs up from netizens

Following the Hollywood premiere of Marvel Studios’s Captain America: Brave New World in Los Angeles on Wednesday, social media was abuzz with praise for Anthony Mackie’s performance in the superhero film, set to hit screens in India on February 14.

“#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld proves that Sam Wilson can lead a #CaptainAmerica movie. The writing and acting are very strong as a political thriller mixed with superhero elements. While not perfect, it was very engaging and entertaining,” wrote one social media user.

“Not perfect, but I dug it. An adult conspiracy thriller in the vein of Winter Solider. But the heart and soul of it is Sam Wilson and his heart, grit and determination. Mackie did good,” wrote another netizen, lauding Mackie, whose Sam Wilson took up the mantle of Captain America in Brave New World after being chosen by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers as his successor.

“#CaptainAmerica: Brave New World was so much FUN! While it is nowhere near top-tier MCU, it totally nails the political intrigue vibes we love from Cap films. Anthony Mackie and the entire ensemble were incredible, bringing so much heart to the movie. Optimistic for what’s to come,” posted an X user, praising the cast, which also includes Harrison Ford as Red Hulk.

Another X user, however, had a lukewarm response towards the film. “#CaptainAmerica: #BraveNewWorld isn’t as bad as I feared it would be (extremely low expectations), but it’s not a good movie. Everything is over-explained, very little actually shown. This feels custom made for Disney+ and isn’t the remedy we needed for Marvel Studio films,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Directed by Julius Onah and adapted from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton, Captain America: Brave New World follows Mackie’s Sam Wilson as he finds himself in the middle of a global conspiracy. Unlike Steve Rogers, Wilson lacks superhuman abilities and a network of allies.

This film will mark a new chapter in Marvel’s legacy after Steve Rogers’s retirement with Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Danny Ramirez has reprised his role as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres in Captain America: Brave New World. Tim Blake Nelson has also returned as Samuel Sterns aka The Leader, a character that last appeared in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas has joined as Ruth Bat-Seraph, a former Black Widow who is now a high-ranking US government official.