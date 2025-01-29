Puro Puri Eken: Anirban Chakrabarti’s eccentric sleuth nabs Kathakali dancer’s killer in Puri

Eken Babu is back in a new mystery case in the Joydeep Mukherjee-directed web series Puro Puri Eken, with Anirban Chakrabarti once again donning the role of the quirky detective. Following the usual detective story trope of a vacation turning into an episode of investigation for the sleuth, Eken Babu finds himself getting busy cracking a murder case on his holiday in Puri in Season 8 of the Hoichoi show.

Accompanied by his friends-cum-associates Bapi (Suhotra Mukhopadhyay) and Pramatha (Shomak Ghosh), Eken Babu has come to the bustling temple town where his uncle introduces him to a Kathakali dancer, Paromita (Rajnandini Paul). Paromita has been receiving threat calls and messages and before long is found dead. The needle of suspicion points towards her husband (played by Rahul Banerjee).

But as the episodes progress, the plot becomes increasingly predictable. Clues fall into place too conveniently, leaving little room for genuine suspense or unexpected twists. The show also focuses on moments that add little to the central mystery and these filler scenes slow down the pace.

What the director has done quite successfully is make Puri more than just a setting. Lashed by the billowing waves of the Bay of Bengal, Puri is a character in itself in this season of the mystery series. The city’s spiritual significance and nostalgia for Bengalis is depicted in a way that would resonate with many. Several cultural elements of the place — like the use of patachitra — have been woven into the story to lend it a distinct touch.

Anirban Chakrabarti’s portrayal of Eken Babu continues to be the heart of the series. His intelligence, wit and eccentricities continue to make him an enjoyable character. His camaraderie with Bapi and Pramatha also hits the right spot. But some of the supporting characters — like Eken Babu’s uncle, played by Biswajit Chakraborty — feel underdeveloped. Their contributions to the plot often feel mechanical, which impacts the overall intensity of the show.