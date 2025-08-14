‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ inches closer to Rs 200-crore mark in India

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha is slowly approaching the Rs 200-crore mark domestically after a 20-day theatrical run, as per latest trade figures.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha collected Rs 4.55 crore nett on Day 20, taking its total earnings in India to Rs 185.55 crore nett.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film earned Rs 44.75 crore nett in its first week. The second week added another Rs 73.4 crore nett to the collection.

The film witnessed a massive surge in earnings over the third weekend, raking in Rs 51.50 crore nett between Friday and Sunday. It remained strong over the weekdays too, collecting another Rs 11.25 crore nett on Monday and Tuesday, cumulatively.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continued its momentum at the box office on Day 27. The Yash Raj Films-backed romance drama has collected Rs 322.60 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.