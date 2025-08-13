MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ crosses Rs 175-crore mark at domestic box office

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the animated film has earned Rs 180.90 crore nett domestically so far

Published 13.08.25, 10:11 AM
A still from ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’

A still from ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Hombale Films

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has crossed the Rs 175-crore mark domestically on its 19th day in theatres, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha received a lukewarm response on its opening day, earning only Rs 1.75 crore nett, the box office earnings received a boost over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film earned Rs 44.75 crore nett in its first week. The second week began with a collection of Rs 73.4 crore nett to the collection.

The film witnessed a massive surge in earnings over the third weekend, raking in Rs 51.50 crore nett between Friday and Sunday. It remained strong over the weekdays too, collecting another Rs 11.25 crore nett on Monday and Tuesday, cumulatively.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continued its momentum at the box office on Day 26. The Yash Raj Films-backed romance drama has collected Rs 321.25 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.

Both Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara will face a hurdle in their box office momentum from Thursday as Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 and Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie hit cinemas on August 14.

