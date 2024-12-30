Anasuya Sengupta to Lakshya: Breakout performers of 2024

The year 2024 has been monumental for Indian cinema, not only for its incredible stories but also for its phenomenal talent. Among the many faces that captivated audiences and critics alike, a few stars emerged as true breakout performers, carving their place on the global and domestic stage. Here’s a closer look at some of these remarkable actors:

Anasuya Sengupta: Cannes glory for Kolkata girl

Anasuya Sengupta’s performance in Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s Hindi-language film The Shameless earned her the best actress award in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes Film Festival 2024. She became the first Indian actress to win an award at the prestigious film festival. In The Shameless, Anasuya delivered a raw and deeply vulnerable portrayal of Renuka, a sex worker on the run after committing a murder. Critics lauded her ability to embody pain, resilience, and quiet defiance with remarkable subtlety.

Hailing from Kolkata, Sengupta explored her passion for theatre while pursuing a degree in English literature at Jadavpur University. She made her acting debut in Anjan Dutt's 2009 film Madly Bangalee. Shortly after, she relocated to Mumbai, where she worked as a production designer, contributing to projects such as the Netflix series Masaba Masaba (2020) and Srijit Mukherji's anthology Ray (2021). In 2020, Sengupta moved to Goa and shifted her creative focus to illustration while keeping her passion for acting alive, which eventually led her to recognition at Cannes.

Chhaya Kadam: A masterclass in diversity

Chhaya Kadam had an unparalleled year, taking on three radically different roles in 2024. She began the year with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, won hearts with Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express and made a splash at Cannes with Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light.

The veteran actress rose to prominence with her standout performance as Manju Mai, a self-reliant tea-stall owner, in Laapataa Ladies. In the film, she delivers sharp one-liners about women's financial independence, critiques societal taboos that perpetuate gender inequality and becomes a mentor for Phool (Nitanshi Goel). Chhaya further cemented her reputation as a versatile actress in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, a dark comedy, where she took on the menacing role of Kanchan Kombdi. Transitioning from her role as a feisty tea-stall owner to a dangerous criminal, she raised the bar yet again with her commanding screen presence. Finally, in All We Imagine as Light, the actress wowed the world by becoming Parvaty, a widow who mounts a lonely battle against a builder who wants to take over the shanty where she lives.

Pratibha Ranta: A star in the making

Pratibha Ranta burst onto the scene this year with her delightful debut in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, where she plays Jaya, a newlywed who is separated from her husband in an accidental swap on a train. Pratibha portrayed Jaya, a headstrong woman with ambitions of her own, perfectly on screen.

Following this, the actress stunned viewers with her mature and nuanced performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Playing a courtesan navigating love and betrayal, Ranta showcased depth and emotional range far beyond her years. With just two projects, she firmly established herself as a talent to watch out for.

Lakshya: Delivering a ‘killer’ debut

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill took audiences by storm in 2024 with its raw intensity, relentless pace, and stylised action sequences. At the heart of this adrenaline-pumping thriller was Lakshya, making an explosive debut that firmly established him as a force to reckon with in Indian cinema.

Set aboard a long-distance train, Kill is a blood-soaked tale of revenge and survival, where Lakshya plays Amrit, a soldier turned avenger, who will stop at nothing to protect his love and exact justice. From intense hand-to-hand combat to dramatic stunts, Lakshya’s performance exuded raw energy. Yet, Kill wasn’t just about the action. The role demanded a physical and emotional intensity that is rarely expected in a first-time performer. But Lakshya’s portrayal was nuanced, blending vulnerability and rage to create a character that was both relatable and terrifyingly driven. Lakshya brought emotional depth to Amrit, capturing the heartbreak and desperation that drove his character’s brutal quest for vengeance.

Ishaan Khatter: Going global with The Perfect Couple

Ishaan Khatter continued to expand his horizons in 2024 by starring alongside Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple. This star-studded series, based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, saw Ishaan play Shooter Dival, a charismatic and enigmatic character whose role becomes pivotal as secrets unravel within the seemingly perfect lives of the wedding party.

Being the bride’s close friend, Shooter’s loyalty and motivations come under scrutiny as the investigation deepens. Ishaan brings a blend of charm, mystery, and emotional depth to his character, effortlessly holding his own alongside an ensemble cast that includes Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning. The young actor particularly impressed viewers during the title credits montage where he stands out for his dance moves.