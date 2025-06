Ananya Panday wraps Croatia schedule of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ shoot

Actress Ananya Panday has wrapped up shooting for the Croatia schedule of Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, co-star Kartik Aaryan said on Wednesday.

“Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap ho aur hum Dheeme Dheeme par dance na karein, aisa kaise ho sakta hai @ananyapanday,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of them grooving to the track Dheeme Dheeme from their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi.

Last month, Kartik dropped pictures and videos from Vis, an island in Croatia, where they were shooting for the upcoming romantic comedy.

Ananya, 26, last appeared in Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2. Ananya is also set to headline Dharma Productions-backed romance film Chand Mera Dil, which will hit screens later this year. Chand Mera Dil stars Kill actor Lakshya opposite Ananya.

Kartik, 34, last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, co-starring Sreeleela, and Mrighdeep Lamba’s Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand in the pipeline.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.