Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan board Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, release date out

Actors Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan have joined the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2, Dharma Productions announced on Saturday alongside a motion poster.

“Kuch ladaaiyan hathiyaaron se nahi ladi jaati. #KesariChapter2 teaser out on 24th March. In cinemas 18th April, worldwide,” the production house wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

The official teaser of the film is set to drop on March 24.

From the teaser, it appears that Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. According to reports, the film would explore barrister C. Sankaran Nair’s story. Nair was an Indian lawyer who unveiled the truth behind the 1919 massacre.

The 2019 film Kesari, which completed its sixth year of release on March 21, narrated the story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vikram Kochhar, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bhardwaj and Tooranj Keyvon in pivotal roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 is set to hit theatres on April 18.

Akshay Kumar recently collaborated with filmmaker Priyadarshan for the upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla. Slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in partnership with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL is gearing up for her upcoming romantic film Chand Mera Dil.

Actor R. Madhavan was recently seen in the satirical action-comedy film Hisaab Barabar, streaming on ZEE5. He has Test and Aap Jaisa Koi in the pipeline.