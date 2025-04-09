Ananya Chatterjee stars as a mother who takes an unusual decision in the upcoming film 'Annapurna'

The film Annapurna promises to present a tale about a woman who will inspire and instill hope and courage in others through her journey. The one-minute-long teaser of the film provides a glimpse into her life and the way she decides to take back its reins after spending years as an anonymous entity. Ananya Chatterjee stars as the eponymous protagonist of the story. A middle-aged widow living abroad with her grown-up children, she is lonely and miserable as they are not emotionally attached to her. After realising that she is taken for granted by them, she decides to give up her aimless, useless existence and return to her roots in India. The consequences of her unusually bold decision on her life and that of her children is what the story is expected to deal with.

Ananya Chatterjee

The teaser also indicates that Annapurna will be about much more than just the story of a solitary woman turning her life around. Through her act, she becomes the representative of all those mothers who are taken for granted by their children after the latter turn into adults and start leading independent, busy lives. Her voice, full of determination, confidence and resolve, resonates with all those women who have suffered neglect and disrespect from their children in return for giving up their individual goals to nurture them when they were young.

Ananya Chatterjee impresses in the role of a mother who is devoted to her children and family but is firm about her decision to leave them when she finds that her presence in their lives serves no purpose. In a mature, nuanced performance, she expresses Annapurna’s loneliness and sorrow as effectively as she does her shock and indignation, using much more than her dialogues to articulate her emotional state. She makes Annapurna’s sharp sarcasm and self-deprecating humour hit hard and at the end of the teaser, she inspires awe when we see Annapurna as a rock-solid solitary figure, aware of her self and her rights.

Also dealing with themes like lack of family bonding, rootlessness, courage and woman power, Annapurna features Rishav Basu, Ditipriya Roy, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Santilal Mukherjee, Kanchan Mullick and Anusha Viswanathan in other important roles. Directed by Anshuman Pratyush, the film releases in theatres on April 18.



